Dean Burkitt (left) and Fraser Hart are new faces at Wanganui Toyota. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Dean Burkitt (left) and Fraser Hart are new faces at Wanganui Toyota. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Wanganui Toyota is under new ownership, and the team in charge is bringing 20 years of experience with it.

Fraser Hart and his family already run dealerships in Palmerston North, Levin, Feilding and Masterton under the Manawatu & TRC Toyota umbrella.

"Whanganui is now part of the family, which is really cool," Hart said.

"These last three months has gone by incredibly quickly, but we're pleased with the start."

Hart said all the existing team had carried on under the new setup.

"There are some great people here, with great knowledge and experience.

"The one thing we can provide is a huge amount of resources throughout the group.

'We are looking forward to getting ingrained in the local community and ultimately showcasing some great products."

New branch manager Dean Burkitt is into his second week in charge.

He already has a decade with Toyota New Zealand under his belt.

"We've got to embed ourselves here," Burkitt said.

"I'm really enjoying the environment and the people are great. That's a tick and a tick."

Former Wanganui Toyota owner Richard Nessling died last year.

"Richard and [wife] Michelle built the business up and definitely left their legacy here," Hart said.

"We still have Richard's daughter working with us, though, which is nice."

At present there are 22 staff members in Whanganui and three at the Raetihi site.

Hart said there was a lot of new technology on the horizon over the next 12 months.

"Obviously, the big thing is the changes in the vehicles themselves, whether it's hybrid or EVs.

"There are huge changes in safety, and connectivity is another one. There is a lot more technology going into vehicles at the moment.

"We've got a dealer management system which is the same right across the country as well. That means we can utilise data and support customers better."

Hart said being part of a larger Toyota group had advantages.

"Traditionally, there would be 50 to 80 vehicles on site here in Whanganui, whereas now we can pool off 300-plus throughout our group.

"Our service manager has spent time over here implementing a more efficient booking system and our customer contact centre are connecting with people for service and warrant of fitness bookings."

Whanganui locals had been welcoming so far, Hart said.

"Toyota customers are really loyal. We're fortunate in that regard.

"Getting out into the community over the next months and years is important, and we have reconnected with some of our previous sponsorships like the Aramoho Rowing Club and Community Patrol."