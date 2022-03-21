Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Sarjeant Gallery cost blowout and climate change

4 minutes to read
The increase in costs for the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment has alarmed reader Dave Hill. Photo / Bevan Conley

The increase in costs for the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment has alarmed reader Dave Hill. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chronicle

As chairman of the Whanganui Ratepayers' Association, I wrote a press release in November 2017 regarding ratepayers' concerns at the escalating costs of the Sarjeant Gallery rebuild.

The main points included:

· Mayor Main stated

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Title Here