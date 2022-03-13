Adam Stewart has been back in Whanganui since January. Photo / Perry Stewart

Musician, academic and writer Adam Stewart was born and bred in Whanganui before moving to Wellington to study English, theatre and music at Victoria University. He went on to receive an MA from the International Institute of Modern Letters and moved to Dunedin to start a family. It was there that he began producing music as Gulls, with three albums now under his belt and another on the way. Stewart returned to Whanganui in January this year after teaching creative writing at the University of Otago. He answers 10 questions from Mike Tweed.

What brought you back home??

I had always known I would wind up living back here – it was just a matter of time. I feel truly connected here, there is a strong pull, and there's nowhere else in Aotearoa that has that effect on me. This feels like home.

How do you think it has changed over the years?

I remember seeing Whanganui falling into a state of decline, and it was sad. Businesses closing, the streets empty etc. Now it feels like it's growing again. More young families, artists and interesting businesses are opening up all the time.

What are you currently up to in the River City?

I'm writing a PhD on walking simulators, history and digital literature. Basically, I get to write about video games while creating an interactive digital text that explores some of the forgotten histories of New Zealand. I'm also working on music with friends and a little documentary.

Who would make up the dream Adam Stewart band?

I always dreamed of just having three clones of myself. It would be much easier to get on board with what I'm doing in the studio, and I wouldn't feel bad telling them what to do. To be fair, there's so much musical talent in Whanganui. I can't wait to see what starts happening here once the fog of Covid lifts.

What do you think Whanganui's best-kept secret is?

Related articles Carillon's bells to get a tune-up 13 Mar, 2022 04:00 PM Quick Read

The Whanganui [Regional] Museum. When I was a kid I was obsessed. It's always nice and cool, and I love lowering myself into the dark basement room. It's still the same as I remember, the little mouse-traps and bird snares, the photographs, the waka taua in the centre.

What would be your advice to someone looking to make a career out of music?

I'm not sure that a career is the way to look at it – making it work for you is the best advice I could offer. Being true to what you do, being respectful and gracious, and realising that you are who you surround yourself with. Most importantly, don't give up. If you have a vision then you have to try to make it happen.

What is your favourite thing to do in Whanganui?

There are so many things to do here. My daughter and I have been swimming at Mosquito Point a lot. Bushy Park. Kai Iwi. Upokongaro. The Aramoho Cemetery. The Winter Gardens. Driving up the Whanganui River Road is always stunning. Oh, and the other is op-shopping. Best bargain city in New Zealand by miles.

Which event from history would you most like to have been at?

That question gives me the heebies. Will I be stuck there? Or am I transported there in a kind of time machine? If it's the latter then take me back to the Pyramids of Giza. If it's the former and I'm stuck there, take me back to that time I gave myself a haircut.

What advice would you give your 15-year-old self?

Number one would have to be "trust yourself". You're original, you're great. You have a way of looking at the world that is entirely your own. You can see things that others can't. Don't be afraid to be different. You already know who you are.

Which albums/artists are currently on heavy repeat for you? And why?

#3chainz&ataonga, who is a Whanganui-based musician and rapper set to release some tasty awa-flavoured jams this year. The album features live instrumentation from a huge pool of talented musicians from all over New Zealand, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for that.