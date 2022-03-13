Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

The Monday Q&A - Adam Stewart on op-shopping, clones and the Pyramids of Giza

4 minutes to read
Adam Stewart has been back in Whanganui since January. Photo / Perry Stewart

Adam Stewart has been back in Whanganui since January. Photo / Perry Stewart

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Musician, academic and writer Adam Stewart was born and bred in Whanganui before moving to Wellington to study English, theatre and music at Victoria University. He went on to receive an MA from the International

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.