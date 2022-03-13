Contractors removing the Carillon. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Carillon in Queen's Park is getting a refresh.

The bells were removed by contractors on Thursday and a Whanganui District Council spokesperson said four of the 18 bells needed to be repaired.

"While the bells are being repaired the Carillon will also undergo a refresh, with a re-galvanise and repaint.

"Repairing the bells is a complex job and we don't have an exact completion date yet. Once repaired it will be returned to Queen's Park."

The council worked with local contractors Adrian Barnes Electrical and MTR engineering to remove the Carillon.

The Carillon was installed in 1981 to mark the opening of the Farm Equipment Company's new factory in Whanganui.

The company was owned by Dutch firm P J Zweggers en Zonen and, as this was its first factory built outside Europe, the company wanted to provide a traditionally Dutch gift to the town.

The bells were constructed in the Netherlands by prestigious bell foundry Petit & Fritsen.