After a week of leading the country with high temperatures, Whanganui is set for a wet weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui will need to put away the sunshades and bring out the rain umbrellas this weekend.

After recording the country's highest temperature of 31C on Thursday, the district is expected to reach a high of 32C on Friday but the rain band moving up the west coast is expected to reach Whanganui on Saturday.

"There are a few other contenders in the running for the country's highest temperature today (Friday)," MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

"Hamilton and Masterton are also expected to reach over 30C."

The temperature in Whanganui is expected to reach a high of 27C on Saturday as periods of rain, possibly heavy, arrive in the morning.

"There will also be a southeasterly change developing in the morning, bringing a drop in temperature," Ferris said.

"There will be a further decrease in temperature on Sunday when a high of 21C is forecast and it will be significantly cooler at night with a low of 13C."

Ferris said there was a possibility of surface flooding during the weekend.

"Heavy rainfall is expected in the hills north of Whanganui so there will be run-off from that.

"In conditions like these, water levels in rivers and lakes will rise quickly so there may be surface flooding and people should drive carefully.

There is no heavy rain watch in place for Whanganui at this stage but rainfall accumulations in Taranaki, Taumarunui, and Taihape may approach warning criteria.

"People might be disappointed that it won't be fine for the long weekend but Whanganui needs some rain," Ferris said.

"There has still only been 0.02mm recorded this year and that is barely worth a mention. The good news is that it will be quite short-lived and there should be some fine spells on Monday."

The Whanganui forecast for Waitangi Day on Monday is for a high of 23C with scattered showers. Southwesterly winds are expected to ease before an overnight low of 15C.