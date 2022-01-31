Nigel Dravitzki says there is extreme fire risk for some parts of the district this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Residents in Manawatū-Whanganui are being asked to check any old or recent smouldering rubbish and land clearance fires to ensure they are fully out.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) District Manager Nigel Dravitzki said there was extreme fire risk for some parts of the district over the coming days and all precautionary measures needed to be taken to prevent wildfires.

"This means checking the sites of old fires, making sure they are fully extinguished, and making sure there is no chance of them reigniting."

Wildfires caused by old open-air fires which hadn't been extinguished properly put a strain on firefighting resources and were preventable, Dravitzki said.

"Please reduce the risk by checking your old fires."

It will remain dry in Whanganui until at least the weekend, with temperatures expected to remain around 30C for the next few days.

The Ruapehu District Council area moved into a restricted fire season on January 28, but the rest of Fenz's Manawatū-Whanganui district, which goes as far south as Ōtaki, remains in open season.

South Taranaki moved to a restricted fire season on January 21.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at checkitsalright.nz.