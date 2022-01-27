Fire restrictions are in place for the Ruapehu district while other regions are urged to take extra care during the dry conditions. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ruapehu district has moved into a restricted fire season from 8am on Friday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand's acting Whanganui-Manawatū district manager Aaron Summerhays said recent rain had not reduced the high fire risk for the region.

"A spike in vegetation fires and the current climate conditions have driven the change in seasons," Summerhays said.

"Fires could start and spread very easily if people aren't careful and follow our safety advice. If you have a fire permit, follow the conditions listed on your permit.

"If you see signs of smoke dial 111."

The rest of the district, which extends south to Ōtaki, remains in open season.

"We will keep monitoring the fire danger and conditions and ask that people still take care," Summerhays said.

"Everyone planning on lighting fires should check the weather conditions. If it's hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit."

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at checkitsalright.nz.