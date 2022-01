A Whanganui hay shed was badly damaged by fire on Sunday evening.

Emergency services arrived at the Westmere address around 5.30pm to find the shed alight.

Two pumps and one tanker from the Whanganui fire station were sent to extinguish the fire.

Crews were there for just over two-and-a-half hours, leaving the scene at 8pm.

Crews left it in the hands on the owner, who kept an eye on hot spots overnight.