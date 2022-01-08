Person airlifted to hospital following motorcycle accident near Taihape

Photo / File

A person was flown to hospital after a motor vehicle accident on Spooners Hill Road near Taihape.

Emergency services were called to an accident just after 11.30am on Saturday.

A Police spokesman said two motorcycles were involved, and the Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

One ambulance and one helicopter were called to the scene, a St John spokeswoman said.

"One person in a critical condition was transported to Wellington hospital via helicopter.

"The other patient received moderate injuries and transportation was not required."