Bulls McDonalds is at 95 Bridge Street. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new Covid-19 location of interest in the Whanganui District Health Board region has been revealed.

McDonalds Bulls (95 Bridge St) was added to the locations of interest by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Those who were at the restaurant on Thursday, January 6 between 2.33pm and 3.00pm are asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.