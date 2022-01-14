Cyclone Cody: Will Whanganui be impacted?

Cyclone Cody is not expected to bring big waves like these to the Whanganui Coast. Photo / file

Whanganui people should keep an eye on Cyclone Cody this weekend but at the moment it's not expected to touch the region.

The cyclone, predicted to bring 8m waves to the East Coast, has been pushed further east and will likely have little effect on Whanganui.

It is heading south from Fiji and is expected to arrive off the east coast of New Zealand late on Sunday night.

As of 12pm on Friday, the cyclone's centre will clip the East Cape and bring severe weather to the Gisborne area late on Sunday and on Monday, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

In Whanganui, on the other side of the island, the fine and sunny days will continue, with a temperature of 29C forecast for Sunday and continuing southeast winds.

No rain is predicted until Tuesday or Wednesday at the earliest, Ferris said.

Whanganui is protected from the worst of the weather coming from the east, and no giant waves are expected.

"For the most part, you will be sheltered from those as well."

However, winds could get breezier and seas rougher on Monday, but without much swell.

It would still be wise to keep an eye on the weather this weekend, Ferris said.

That's what Whanganui District Council will be doing, emergency management officer Anthony Edwards said.

The council has received the same "good public information" from MetService and isn't expecting problems here.

"[The cyclone] looks like it's tracking more east, which is good for us and for the East Coast also," Edwards said.