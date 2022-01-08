Driver flees scene after car hits light post on Totara Street, Tawhero

Photo /File

Police are making inquiries after a car crashed into a light post and the driver fled the scene.

Emergency services were called to an incident in Totara St in Tawhero shortly after 6am today.

A police spokesman said a vehicle had driven into a light post.

"An ambulance did not attend because the driver left the scene on foot.

"There was glass on the road but it isn't closed. The power company is working on the pole.

"I think it's safe to say that police will be making inquiries."