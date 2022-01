Father and daughter Barry and Abby Hurley enjoying the Whanganui River trip. Photo sent in by Francois Rawlinson.

Our readers have been busy out and about taking photos. Today we bring you a selection submitted to our Life in Pictures section in 2021. If you've got photos you'd like to share, email them to photos@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with "reader pic" in the subject line and some information about the image and who took it.

Teachers and children at Juni Uni Preschool in Campbell St celebrate Halloween by dressing up and having fun activities.

Lorraine Cannon took this photo of her dog Coby "rockin' it like it's 2021" after his recent haircut.

An Avenger, two Texans and a Spitfire flew over Whanganui Airport on Anzac Day. Ned Bullock took the photo.

Pukeko with their 10-day-old chicks. Ned Bullock took the photo.

Ron Hussey has grown a snowman spud. Photo / Richard Millward

Morris Shaxon took this photo on the Parapara.

The Whanganui River cuts through the city in this sunset view from Durie Hill. Photo / Jeremy Stevens