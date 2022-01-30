Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

The Monday Q&A: Sarah Williams on good reads, online exhibitions and the joys of running

5 minutes to read
Sarah Williams has discovered a love for competitive running while still enjoying the evolving Space Gallery environment. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sarah Williams has discovered a love for competitive running while still enjoying the evolving Space Gallery environment. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

Every Monday, the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a local to find out what makes them tick. This week Liz Wylie put some questions to Space Studio and Gallery owner Sarah Williams.

You recently completed
Yes, I was inspired by a friend to start running around five months ago to train for the 5km parkrun. It was great as a new runner to have a goal to work towards and to run a race for the first time in such a beautiful environment with such lovely encouraging people and volunteers. If you've never participated, I would highly recommend it - you don't have to run it [you can walk].

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.