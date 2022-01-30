Sarah Williams has discovered a love for competitive running while still enjoying the evolving Space Gallery environment. Photo / Bevan Conley

Every Monday, the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a local to find out what makes them tick. This week Liz Wylie put some questions to Space Studio and Gallery owner Sarah Williams.

You recently completed the Whanganui Riverbank parkrun for the first time. How was it?

Yes, I was inspired by a friend to start running around five months ago to train for the 5km parkrun. It was great as a new runner to have a goal to work towards and to run a race for the first time in such a beautiful environment with such lovely encouraging people and volunteers. If you've never participated, I would highly recommend it - you don't have to run it [you can walk].

Do you have a taste for running now and will you be competing in other events?

I have felt the health and wellbeing benefits of regular exercise and will continue this journey - a 10km run has been bantered about but it might be a wee way off yet. I am also very keen to explore and participate in other parkruns around the country (there are 35 around the country to choose from).

Did you head out of town over the Christmas break and, if so, where did you go?

Rather than making larger travel plans this year, I focused on enjoying Whanganui and nearby locations. My highlights were swimming in the ocean at Castlecliff and day tramps to the Taranaki Falls at Whakapapa, Waitonga Falls at Ohakune, and the scenic Rangiwahia Reserve. I was inspired by the beauty I saw and very keen to keep exploring my own country a lot better.

As a gallery owner, how have you managed during almost two years of Covid restrictions and how has it been for your exhibiting artists?

The Covid-19 pandemic has come with its challenges and frustrations. Naturally, as an exhibition and events venue, we have had exhibitions and events either cancelled or rescheduled [multiple times] due to the lockdowns. However, we have seen a huge growth in online sales and visitation to our website hits nationally and internationally and feel our artists have still been supported during this time. I really thank my artists for their patience and continued support through such a challenging time.

What were your highlights in 2021?

I think for me overall, it was the feeling of contentment in our new building and really starting to feel as if the building was coming to life because of the completion of the porch entry into the gallery and all the fabulous exhibitions and events we did hold despite all the restrictions.

What are you reading right now?

Over the summer I finished a two-book saga by Liz Curtis Higgs. Book one is titled Here Burns My Candle and book two Mine Is the Night. The books are set within the backdrop of 18th-century Scotland. I loved the way the author captured the accent within the writing and created very vivid scenes. The books explored themes of betrayal, loss and redemption. Hugely addictive.

What is the best book you've ever read?

The one that really has stopped me in my tracks recently was Untamed by Glennon Doyle. In this memoir, Glennon has bold opinions on life, taking risks and the importance of genuine relationships. Her confident writing style and interesting testimony made this a real page-turner and inspired me.

What music have you been listening to over the summer and do you have a favourite music artist at the moment?

My daughter Addisyn [8] is obsessed with the 1998 song of Eiffel 65 I'm Blue, so this song has been blasted several times on our summer roadies. I have also recently discovered Teeks; sadly, well after their exceptional performance at the Opera House.

Which real or fictional person would you like to invite home for dinner and what would you like to ask them?

Although I'd be very nervous, I would love to meet Christine Caine. Christine is an Australian activist, evangelist, author and international speaker. She is the founder of A21 - a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that combats human trafficking. I really look up to her in the way she manages such a busy lifestyle with such an amazing attitude - she always inspires me to keep pushing to go bigger with my business, my life and my faith with her podcasts.

Apart from the art and your work, what are the things you enjoy most about living in Whanganui?

I love the fact that there is something about Whanganui that you can't put your finger on - people feel it when they visit. I see it everywhere I look but can't explain it. I moved here never imagining staying, and here I am, besotted. To name one physical thing - I would say the awa, it's such a life force and I'm lucky to enjoy it most days.