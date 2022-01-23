Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono won the Dame Malvina Major scholarship while Katherine Winitana was awarded the "spirit of the school" trophy. Photo / John Wansbrough

Three budding opera stars have been awarded scholarships by the New Zealand Opera School.

After the final show of the Opera School on Saturday night, three student scholarships were announced at a late supper at Big School at Whanganui Collegiate School.

Tenor Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono won the coveted Dame Malvina Major scholarship.

Young Hawke's Bay soprano Katherine Winitana was awarded the "spirit of the school" trophy, an award set up by former chairman Bryan Wyness who died in an accident seven years ago. She was also awarded her fees for next year's Opera School.

The Merle Higgie award, named after a former Whanganui opera lover, for the most improved singer went to soprano Rhiannon Cooper.

School founder and chairman Donald Trott said the 2022 students had been remarkable.

"It has been one of the strongest intakes we've had. We're very proud of all of them.''