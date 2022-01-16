Requiem in the chapel brings tears and smiles

Soprano Katherine Winitana performing a solo of "Pie Jesu". Photo / Lewis Gardner

Chapel Service "In Praise of Music"

Whanganui Collegiate School Chapel

Reviewed by Lin Ferguson

It was a perfect summer's day yesterday as the sweet and sonorous Faure Requiem poured from the chapel at Whanganui Collegiate School.

This service was dedicated to former valued tutor and international opera singer Barry Mora, who died last year.

"A wonderful, most loyal friend," said school founder and executive director Donald Trott.

Inside was the softness of candlelight, gentle rainbow light streaming through the leadlight windows and every pew filled with people ready to raise their voices in song.

Each hymn from the congregation seemed like messages of deliverance, asking that our worried Covid world be soothed, that all people be blessed and saved.

And in the choir stalls were the chosen 21 New Zealand Opera School students.

Whanganui Collegiate School Chapel was host to the service "In Praise of Music" that was dedicated to international opera singer Barry Mora who died last year. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Extraordinary young soprano Katherine Winitana's solo of the ever-splendid plea "Pie Jesu" was emotionally perfect, with a sweetness bringing tears to many eyes.

Simply glorious was "Agnus Dei" from the tenors choir resounding throughout the chapel with the congregation swooning for the master's music being sung by these fresh young voices.

And how extraordinary it was to have a small but perfectly formed orchestra alongside the singers. Two cellos, two violas, a piano, trumpet and flute and, of course, the organ played by Francis Cowan from Waikato.

Masterful conductor Michael Vinten was a joy to watch.

Adding to that was the procession of students leaving the chapel wreathed in smiles and proud to be there as part of the wonderful tradition of the New Zealand Opera School.