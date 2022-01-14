Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

'Downright disgusting': Post-Christmas rubbish pile up in rural Whanganui prompts council rethink

2 minutes to read
The rubbish pile up on the corner of Kaimatira and Longacre Rds in Okoia. Photo / Supplied

The rubbish pile up on the corner of Kaimatira and Longacre Rds in Okoia. Photo / Supplied

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

A Whanganui woman was alarmed by a rubbish bag pile up that was so overloaded it encroached on to a high-speed rural road.

Whanganui District Council says the issue of a large pile-up of rubbish

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.