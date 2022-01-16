Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Life-long dream of flight becomes reality for Whanganui man

3 minutes to read
Richmond Harding (left), Pam and Duncan Troughton, Ted Matthews, Clayton Grant, and Bruce Harding. Photo / Bevan Conley

Richmond Harding (left), Pam and Duncan Troughton, Ted Matthews, Clayton Grant, and Bruce Harding. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

Retired Whanganui firefighter Duncan Troughton had a life-long dream to take a passenger flight in a Tiger Moth - and thanks to some local blokes with a can-do attitude, his wish came true.

Troughton has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.