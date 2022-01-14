Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Wellington Phoenix head analyst, ex Whanganui man Logan Hughes, is 'living the dream'

5 minutes to read
Logan Hughes (right) on the side lines with Wellington Phoenix manager Ufuk Talay. Photo / Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Logan Hughes (right) on the side lines with Wellington Phoenix manager Ufuk Talay. Photo / Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

Former Whanganui resident Logan Hughes is enjoying all that comes with working alongside some of Australisia's best footballers.

He has been in Australia with the Wellington Phoenix since November, serving as the side's head analyst

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.