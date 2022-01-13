Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui East pool only for school use this summer due to lack of lifeguards

4 minutes to read
The pool will open on January 31. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The pool will open on January 31. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui East pool will not open to the public this summer but will be for school use only.

Whanganui District Council's general manager for property and open spaces, Sarah O'Hagan, said a "difficult decision" had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.