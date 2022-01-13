The pool will open on January 31. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui East pool will not open to the public this summer but will be for school use only.

Whanganui District Council's general manager for property and open spaces, Sarah O'Hagan, said a "difficult decision" had to be made.

"In the end, staffing has been the one issue we have not been able to solve."

Splash Centre facility manager Dave Campbell said the council and Sport Whanganui acknowledged that the Whanganui East Pool held a special place in the hearts of many locals.

"It's about the childhood memories they have – the way Whanganui was in the old days," he said.

"The main concern is that we have been really struggling to recruit and retain enough lifeguards to be able to run the pool in a way that is safe and compliant."

Sport Whanganui had conducted four recruitment rounds recently, Campbell said.

"Of the eight staff we were able to recruit, we have one left today."

Keith Street School principal Linda Ireton said the school had used the pool in the first term for the past three years.

"Water Safety New Zealand really promotes children learning swimming safety in cold water, because that's what they usually fall into or get into difficulties in."

However, students will be going to the Splash Centre for formal swimming in 2022.

"We adjusted our swimming timetable because we didn't think we would have access to the [Whanganui East] pools this year," Ireton said.

"We absolutely love it there, and now we know it's opening we'll definitely use it for some recreational swimming, where the kids can just go and cool down."

Ireton said Keith Street really valued the pool, and she hoped the council and Sport Whanganui continued to put funding in to keep it open.

"It's just such a great venue.

"We've actually also used it as our meet and greet with whanau at the beginning of the year as well, where we subsidised the swim and provided a sausage sizzle."

Keith Street School principal Linda Ireton. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said he understood staffing was a nationwide issue.

"It's disappointing, but this is a situation right around New Zealand.

"I know of a student who was looking for work recently, so why not train up to be a lifeguard? You'll look after one of our most iconic swimming spots."

McDouall said he had never seen anything like this summer's drowning statistics.

"It's a terrible tragedy.

"With the amount of drownings we've had, including some at municipal pools, safety has got to come first. I'd encourage people to get into the lifesaving game."

Sport Whanganui manager Danny Jonas said the lifeguard shortage wasn't a new problem.

The fact the job was shift work and seven days a week might not "tick a lot of boxes" for people either, he said.

"Covid certainly hasn't helped by any stretch of the imagination, but it's a problem that's been there for a little while.

"Obviously our intention is to open the pool to the public again in the future. We are pretty happy to at least get it open for school use."

Jonas said he expected the pool would be open until mid-March.

Recreation Aotearoa aquatics programme manager Tracey Prince-Puketapu said many councils were operating their summer pools at reduced hours, or in some cases hadn't opened them at all because of the staff shortage.

"Lifeguards are a vital part in keeping our communities safe in the water, and to do this they need to be trained and qualified according to industry standards.

"We understand and support councils' decisions to delay opening facilities, as it is integral that they meet the safety standards."

Campbell said he was still seeking lifeguards.

"If you're responsible, would be interested in the training we offer, and enjoy working with people in a recreational environment, give me a call on 027 555 3211."

The Whanganui East Pool will open on January 31, in time for school swimming programmes which start in February.