Whanganui's Fitzherbert Ave extension one step closer to completion

Contractors have sealed the majority of the Fitzherbert Ave extension but an opening date has not been confirmed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Fitzherbert Ave extension is one step closer to being finished as contractors continue to work to get it open.

Contractors have sealed most of the new extension this week, excluding the Mosston Rd intersection.

Work on the 600m extension linking Fitzherbert Ave and Mosston Rd began in November 2020.

Identified as a "key growth project" by the Whanganui District Council, it will enable residential expansion of Springvale and industrial development on Mill Rd.



Budgeted to cost $2.92 million, the project is partially funded to the tune of $1.8m under the Whanganui Redeployment Fund as part of the shovel-ready framework set by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment last year.

The project includes new reticulated and utility underground services to future-proof intended residential expansion in Springvale, consistent with the recently approved Springvale Structure Plan and rezoning process.

The project also includes a 3m-wide off-road shared pathway to "encourage and facilitate safer climate-friendly transport modes".

Work was expected to be complete in June this year but has taken longer than anticipated.

The original scope of the project was just the roading, but installation of a new water main from Mill Rd, along Mosston Rd to Fitzherbert Ave and Clarkson Ave has also been completed as part of the Fitzherbert Ave growth project.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said work on Fitzherbert Ave was still to be completed in the new year, with no opening date confirmed yet.