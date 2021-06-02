When will Fitzherbert Ave extension be finished

A new timeline for the Fitzherbert Ave extension will be announced next week. Photo / Bevan Conley

The extension of Fitzherbert Ave in Whanganui is taking longer than anticipated and will not be completed this month as planned.

Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes confirmed that the timeline had been extended.

"The Fitzherbert Ave extension will not be completed by June 30," Holmes said.

"The work programme will be updated next week and we will be able to provide more information, including a timeline for finishing, then."

Work began in November to extend Fitzherbert Ave to Mosston Rd, enabling the residential expansion of Springvale and the industrial development on Mill Rd.

The 600m direct arterial link is intended to improve freight efficiency across Whanganui city and redirect traffic away from narrow residential roads and school routes.

The project includes a right-turn bay approaching from the southern end and a left-turn slip lane from the northern end of Mosston Rd.

As well as the installation of stormwater, wastewater and water reticulation networks, the contractor has worked with utility providers supplying power, gas and ultrafast fibre to the area.

Included in the project is the construction of a 3m-wide shared pathway for the length of the new road formation as well as concrete footpaths, pram crossings and tactile pavers.

Budgeted to cost $2.92 million, the project is partially funded to the tune of $1.8m under the Whanganui Redeployment Fund as part of the shovel-ready framework set by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment last year.