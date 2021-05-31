No injuries sustained in central Whanganui, Sanson crashes

No one was injured in the two crashes. Photo / File

No one was injured in the two crashes. Photo / File

No one was injured in two crashes in the wider Whanganui region on Monday.

Emergency services were alerted to the first incident, a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Glasgow St and Harrison St around 4.45pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said no one was trapped and they assisted St John and police at the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

About 8.30pm on Monday, police were notified of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 3 between Sanson and Palmerston North.

No one was reported injured.