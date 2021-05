The crash occurred on State Highway 3 just south of Turakina at 10am. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people received minor injuries in a crash just south of Turakina, Rangitīkei, on Friday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on State Highway 3 just after 10am.

St John treated two people with minor injuries at the scene.

There are no reported blockages from the crash or traffic being impeded by the incident.