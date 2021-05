The person was treated by St John at the crash scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person received minor injuries after a car crash in central Whanganui on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the intersection of Wilson St and Guyton St just after 7pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said no one was trapped in the vehicles and the police assisted with scene protection.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene, treating one person on site.