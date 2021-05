Fire crews are fighting a blaze at an Anzac Pde property. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are at the scene of a property fire in Whanganui East.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in a shed at the back of the property about 3.40pm on Thursday.

The property is on Anzac Pde, which is part of State Highway 4, near the intersection with Broughton St.

Police are also in attendance with Anzac Pde currently blocked off from the roundabout at the Dublin St Bridge.

More to come.