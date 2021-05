Both incidents are being treated as suspicious. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating two suspicious car fires that occurred on Thursday morning in the wider Whanganui region.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police were alerted to the first fire in Sandon Rd in Feilding just after 6am.

Marton crews were called to a car that was found on fire on Kakariki Rd, south-east of Marton, just after 9am.

Police are making inquiries into both incidents and are treating them as suspicious.