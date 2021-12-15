Auckland exodus: Whanganui welcomes first flight from Auckland in four months

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall was on hand to welcome the first Auckland passengers arriving in Whanganui in four months. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall was on hand to welcome the first Auckland passengers arriving in Whanganui in four months. Photo / Bevan Conley

A few hours after the Auckland border opened, those escaping New Zealand's biggest city touched down in New Zealand's most beautiful one, reuniting with loved ones.

The first Air Chathams flight landed in Whanganui at exactly 9:27am.

It was booked to capacity, with 27 passengers and multiple crew on board.

One of those on the plane was a first-timer to Whanganui, Air Chathams staff member Rebecca Jones.

Jones has only been with the company since September, but lockdowns meant she was essentially grounded in Auckland, unable to fly.

"This is my first flight with Air Chathams, and to come here on a day like this is just great," Jones said.

"The feeling on board was electric, people are really happy to be back out and about."

One of the crew was the chief executive of the family company - Craig Emeny.

Emeny, who also doubles as a pilot, captained the flight on its way into the city, an opportunity he says not all chief executives get.

Air Chathams chief executive and pilot Craig Emeny captained the first flight back into Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

"It's pretty special for us to be back, and Whanganui has really put it on for us today too," Emeny said.

"We've been sitting stagnant for going on four months now, so being up in the air heading down here really is quite special."

Also welcoming the flight was Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall, suffering the 27-degree heat in the mayoral robe.

"Having Aucklanders back for the summer is really exciting for Whanganui. We are a summer destination, and to see people back here is fantastic," McDouall said.

"But it's also important that we all take personal responsibility to protect ourselves and others. It's great to have Aucklanders back, but it's important we all follow the right guidance."

Air Chathams flight 3C700 was at capacity, with 27 passengers and multiple crew on board. Photo / Bevan Conley

The flight marks the first arrival of Aucklanders, outside of essential travel, in the region since the country was put into lockdown on August 18.

Restrictions were eventually relaxed for the rest of the country, but the tight boundary between Auckland and the rest of the country remained, leaving friends, whānau and loved ones apart.

The acting chief executive of Whanganui and Partners, Jonathan Sykes, said the resumption of passenger flights into Whanganui would be a boost to the local economy.

"Seeing Air Chathams in the skies again is hugely encouraging for our visitor industry and local businesses."

With flights resuming right on the summer break, Sykes said there was a real possibility of an influx of Auckland visitors to the region this summer

"Flights resuming will allow families to get together again and business people to re-establish their connections to the north. It will be great to see Whanganui Airport operating again and provides a boost to the local economy at a crucial time."