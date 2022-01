Three winning Lotto tickets bought in the Whanganui region have yet to be claimed.

Last Wednesday, a Strike Four ticket was sold at Pak'nSave Whanganui, winning $700,000. A Whanganui-Manawatu MyLotto player also won $333,333 in the Lotto First Division draw on Wednesday.

A Whanganui-Manawatu Lotto player won $125,000 in Saturday night's draw.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.