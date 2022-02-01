Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

New life breathed into Mangatepopo Camp after rallying call to community

3 minutes to read
After a huge response from the community, Mangatepopo Camp has been given a new lease on life and closing its doors is no longer on the cards. Photo / Supplied

After a huge response from the community, Mangatepopo Camp has been given a new lease on life and closing its doors is no longer on the cards. Photo / Supplied

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

The Mangatepopo Camp has been given a new lease of life after its rallying call for help was emphatically answered.

Mangatepopo Camp, situated on State Highway 47 between Whakapapa Village and Tongariro, has had tens

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.