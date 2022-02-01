Author Christine Leunens will discuss having her book Caging Skies used as the basis for a film at the Whanganui Literary Festival. Photo / Supplied

As Omicron creeps closer, members of the Whanganui Literary Festival Trust have made the "last gasp" decision to hold many of the events planned for this month.

"I think it's brave, but it's our last gasp to keep this going. We almost owe it to people to try our utmost," chairwoman Mary-Ann Ewing said.

Covid-19 postponed the 2021 festival to this year, and all nine authors are "hanging in there" for their presence on the main weekend, February 25-27.

There could still be last-minute cancellations, and Ewing advised people attending to keep an eye on the trust's Facebook page and website.

Meanwhile, under the red traffic light setting, numbers at the events will be limited to 100 and bookings have rebounded strongly at the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Ewing recommended booking early.

"We will keep everybody as safe as possible, and people will have a fantastic time," she said.

So far the grand opening and all the library activities of the February 16-24 fringe week have been cancelled.

Going ahead are the art exhibition with readings at Space Gallery on February 16, the literary quiz in the back room of Stellar Restaurant & Bar on February 18, the Page to Stage event at Repertory Theatre on February 20, and the panel discussion at Repertory on February 24.

Public Health had been consulted about arrangements for the festival and it was for vaccinated people only, Ewing said.

Attendees will be able to scan QR codes at entrances and will be expected to wear masks until they are seated at events. They can be seated in their bubbles, distanced from others.