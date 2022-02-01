Going ahead are the art exhibition with readings at Space Gallery on February 16, the literary quiz in the back room of Stellar Restaurant & Bar on February 18, the Page to Stage event at Repertory Theatre on February 20, and the panel discussion at Repertory on February 24.
Public Health had been consulted about arrangements for the festival and it was for vaccinated people only, Ewing said.
Attendees will be able to scan QR codes at entrances and will be expected to wear masks until they are seated at events. They can be seated in their bubbles, distanced from others.