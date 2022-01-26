Comedian Tom Sainsbury is one of the speakers at the Whanganui Literary Festival. Photo / Supplied

With Covid-19 restrictions affecting many events, the 10 activities planned for this year's Pride Whanganui Week may be reduced but the Whanganui Literary Festival will go ahead next month.

The festival's fringe events begin on February 16, with the main festival on the weekend of February 25-27. Tickets are on sale at the Royal Whanganui Opera House, and vaccine passes will be required.

The authors lined up for the literary festival include youth forensic psychiatrist Dr Hinemoa Elder, pathologist Dr Cynric Temple-Camp, comedian Tom Sainsbury and children's author and memoirist Kyle Mewburn.

Fringe events include a literary quiz and panel discussion, though there are some changes because of the Covid-19 red traffic light setting. The programme is on the literary festival's website and Facebook page, and there are brochures around town.

"People are so keen to have something local and celebratory to do. I'm getting lots of questions about the programme," Whanganui Literary Festival Trust chairwoman Mary-Ann Ewing said.

For Pride Week, some events could definitely be held, Pride Whanganui chairwoman Christina Emery said. They were the Pride hub and art exhibition, and Wear the Rainbow Day.

It was unlikely that the Pride Walk and Pride Party on March 5 would go ahead, and the Long Lunch and Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast were hanging in the balance.

Some events would be only for vaccinated people, Emery said. Others could be open to all if there was enough space for social distancing.

Emery was hoping to postpone rather than cancel, and said full refunds would be given if events were cancelled.

"We are watching what happens with Omicron in Palmerston North. In a couple of weeks we will have a better idea of where Omicron has spread, and we will make a call."