Cricket: Whanganui sides ready for second round of Coastal Challenge Cup

United take on Levin Old Boys in the second round this weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Wanganui Vet Services Marist want to consolidate a good start and Property Brokers United have some catching up to do in the second round of the Coastal Challenge Cup 50-over tournament.

Both sides host out-of-town opponents on Saturday.

After Marist's quick win over an under-strength United in the tournament opener, the home teams at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park will face sides that picked up comfortable away wins in the opening round.

United, who have been runners-up in four of the previous six tournaments, will take on this season's Coastal Challenge Twenty20 winners and 2019-20 Coastal one-day champions Levin Old Boys.

Marist, trying for their second 50-over title after claiming the 2018-19 crown, face Burger King Red Star.

Last weekend Red Star hammered their Wairarapa neighbours United CC by 127 runs, scoring the first 300-plus score of the competition on the back of top innings from Stefan Hook (84), Jake Jonas (77) and Robbie Anderson (51).

They then unveiled their secret weapon – former All Black Zac Guildford – who took 4-36 as United were bowled out for 174.

Jonas and James Church took three wickets each to complete the shutout.

Levin Old Boys were similarly impressive in their 134-run win over Kāpiti Old Boys, taking a 2-1 edge in the rivals' Coastal derby games this year, after Levin won the T20 final while Kāpiti claimed the two-day semifinal.

In their 50-over clash, Levin fought their way to 235-9 on the back of an anchor innings from Dion Sanson (79) and crucial runs in the middle order from Ryan Taylor (51 not out).

The bowlers then ran through Kāpiti for just 101 in the 29th over, with the standout Taylor taking 4-19 while Jesse Parker picked up a pair of wickets.

After being bowled out for just 74 in their loss to Marist, United will need some of their big guns back on deck to take down Levin, while Marist are well aware that early victories in this seven-round competition are crucial to making and then staying in the Top 4.

Play starts at midday on Saturday.

Draw for February 5 Coastal Challenge Cup 50-over

Property Brokers United vs Levin Old Boys

Wanganui Vet Services Marist vs Burger King Red Star

Weraroa CC vs Kapiti Old Boys

United CC vs Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC

Premier 2 Twenty20

The Premier 2 Twenty20 competition has reached the final round for the races to make the Top 2 in each pool and secure a spot in the semifinals.

In Pool 1, Renegades take their bye with an undefeated record of four wins, guaranteed to finish top qualifier, while Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens will look to join them as they host the Wanganui United 3rds at Centennial Park.

If United pull off the upset, that could leave the door ajar for Wicket Warriors Whanganui, who take on Kaitoke CC.

In Pool 2, outcomes are less clear, as Tech Old Boys take on the Hunterville Hackers and Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI meet Wanganui Old Boys.

Games start at 10.30am.

Draw for February 5 P2 Twenty20

Pool 1

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens vs Wanganui United 3rds

Wicket Warriors Whanganui vs Kaitoke Cricket Club

Bye: Wanganui Renegades

Pool 2

Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI vs Wanganui Old Boys

Tech Old Boys vs Hunterville Hackers

Bye: Marist Bs