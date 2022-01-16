White Ferns all-rounder Suzie Bates with young cricketers. Photo / Joe Allison, Allison Images

Young cricketers are being offered the opportunity to join a White Ferns junior training academy ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Eleven young women aged 12-18 will be selected from across New Zealand to join the ANZ Next XI. They will attend a White Ferns junior training academy, where they will meet the players, train with the team, attend expert-led master classes and learn skills to inspire them to become the best cricketers they can be.

White Ferns all-rounder Suzie Bates said she was looking forward to meeting the ANZ Next XI.

"An opportunity like this would have been a dream for me as a kid, so I know it's going to mean so much to these young cricketers," Bates said.

"It's amazing to see ANZ support the next generation of female cricketers in the same way they back the White Ferns."

ANZ is on the lookout for cricket fanatics of all abilities, ranging from passionate beginners to the more experienced, who are dedicated to spending time on the cricket pitch and determined to improve their skills.

Applicants will be judged on the passion and determination they demonstrate in their application.

ANZ New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson said it was important to continue to create opportunities for young women to succeed.

"I'm a firm believer that if you can see it you can be it. The opportunity to spend time with some of our most inspirational female athletes is something these young women will never forget."

ANZ had been a strong supporter of women in sport for more than 10 years, from grassroots to elite level athletes, Watson said.

"That's why we're proud to be putting our support behind the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our women athletes and provide important opportunities to grow the next generation of cricketers."

To apply for a spot on the ANZ Next XI team or to nominate a deserving young sportswoman go to www.anz.co.nz/worldcup/next-xi.

Entries close at midnight on Monday, February 7.