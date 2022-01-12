Grace Prendergast and Whanganui's Kerri Gowler at the top of the podium. Photo / Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

Whanganui rower Kerri Gowler and her rowing teammate Grace Prendergast have been selected as finalists for a Halberg Award.

The Halberg Foundation on Wednesday announced 28 finalists for the 59th iteration of the awards ceremony.

Gowler and Prendergast are finalists in the teams' category after winning New Zealand's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The pair went into the race in top form, leading from start to finish in their semifinal on their way to regaining their world record.

It was New Zealand's first gold medal in the women's pair.

Both Gowler and Prendergast went on to win silver in the women's eight. Gowler's sister Jackie Gowler was also in that eight.

The sisters are from Raetihi and row for Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club.

For the team of the year category the pair will be up against the men's rowing eight, Emirates Team New Zealand, the Black Caps and the Black Ferns Sevens.

"The finalists showcase a remarkable group who have achieved outstanding success and shown great resilience through unprecedented times for global sport," Halberg Foundation chief executive Shelley McMeeken said.

"We look forward to celebrating all their achievements and crowning the winners at the awards ceremony on February 23."

The finalists represent achievements from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2021 - a two-year period because of Covid-19 disruptions to global sporting competitions.

Finalists in the para athlete/team, sportswoman, sportsman and team categories are all eligible for the supreme Halberg Award, the country's highest accolade for sporting excellence.