Rowing: Q&A with Tokyo Olympics medal-winning Gowler sisters

The women's eight (from left) Ella Greenslade (bow Wairau), Emma Dyke (2 Timaru), Lucy Spoors (3 Canterbury), Kelsey Bevan (4 Counties Manukau), Grace Prendergast (5 Avon), Kerri Gowler (6 Aramoho Whanganui), Beth Ross (7 Petone), Jackie Gowler (stroke Aramoho Whanganui) and Caleb Shepherd (coxswain Waikato) celebrate winning the silver medal in Tokyo. Photo / Darron Cummings, AP

The Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club had an unparalleled four athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Chris Harris was in the men's double scull with Jack Lopas, and finished eighth overall. Georgia Nugent-O'Leary was in the women's quadruple scull with Olivia Loe, Eve MacFarlane and Ruby Tew, who also finished eighth overall.

Twenty-five-year-old Jackie Gowler stroked the New Zealand women's eight to an outstanding silver medal.

Older sister Kerri won a gold medal in the women's coxless pairs with Grace Prendergast, and the following day was in the 6-seat of the eight which secured the silver medal.

The achievement of Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast in securing two Olympic rowing medals is unprecedented in New Zealand rowing history (male and female), and the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club is immensely proud to have played a part in the foundation of the successes of not only Kerri, but all four rowers.

Now back in managed isolation in Christchurch with the rest of the New Zealand rowing team, Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club secretary Grader Howells took the opportunity to run some questions past the Gowler sisters.

You commenced rowing for Nga Tawa School and the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club in 2008 (Kerri) and 2010 (Jackie) – what has motivated you to keep up the dedication required for the past 11 and 13 years?

Kerri: Rowing is a sport that the more you put in the more you get out, so for me the motivation has always come from that. It's super rewarding when you work hard.

Jackie: I think when you are part of a group of girls who share the same mentality and work ethic as you, it makes it a lot easier to turn up to training every day. Being a part of Nga Tawa and Aramoho Wanganui Rowing Club is special, because it is where it all started, such a great group of people and it is where I developed a passion for rowing so I wouldn't be here without it.

What has been the biggest hurdle you have overcome in your rowing career?

Kerri: I think with any athlete there are many ups and downs. I have missed teams and selections along my journey just as everyone else has. I guess one of my biggest struggles would have been missing selection in the pair in 2016 - but I learned so much from this so wouldn't actually go back and change it.

Jackie: Not making the A final at the 2018 World Championships was a big learning curve in my career. We were tracking well through the World Cups so to not make the final was really hard to cope with, although it taught us a lot about ourselves to come back stronger the following season.

Kerri, you won at the World Championships in both boats in 2019 but when was the decision made to race both boats at Tokyo and who finally made the call?

Kerri: We made the decision pretty early to do both boats. It was a joint decision made between me, Grace (Prendergast), Gary Hay (our coach), the sweep girls and cox Caleb (Shepherd), physiologists and selectors. We wanted the opportunity to do both, so it was basically whether it was physically possible and if it was the best decision for everyone.

Tell us about the challenge faced prior to departing NZ being required to operate within the "Rowing NZ Bubble".

Kerri: I didn't overly find this a challenge, it was a chance to really focus on the intense training we were doing and prepare for what it was going to be like once we left NZ. I think it was a smart decision that helped us feel more normal in Japan.

Jackie: We needed to wear masks outside of our houses and stay home as much as we could during the month before we left. It didn't take too long to get used to it, we just needed to minimise close contacts to avoid any sickness so we could get on the plane.

Kerri, your successes were remarkable given the lack of international competition over the past two years – how did Coach Gary (and presumably others) mitigate this?

Kerri: We had a really good work ethic and culture within our whole sweep squad. We all knew replicating 2019 wasn't going to be easy and to do it we would need to step up again as everyone would. So just that mindset and the competitiveness within our squad was hugely helpful in keeping us on track.

Kerri, how did you weave on-water trainings between the eight and the pair?

Kerri: Grace and I would sit down with Gary each week and look over the programme to match up sessions to what we thought would suit each boat. We were extremely lucky to have such amazing girls; Phoebe (Spoors) and Kirstyn (Goodger) who rowed the eight when we were in the pair. Without them it wouldn't be possible for our squad to have achieved what we did.

(Note: Phoebe and Kirstyn did not race at Tokyo; however, they were permitted to be part of the small number of spectators in the grandstands).

Kerri, what did you do following the pair win to physically and mentally prepare yourself for the eights race the next day?

Kerri: Following the pair was difficult as we had a lot of media obligations. But we made it our priority to warm down and recover. That afternoon we went for a paddle in the eight to refocus and prepare for it.

Jackie, what do you do to physically and mentally prepare yourself for the eights race and to keep composed prior to the start?

Jackie: Go through the process, tune into what Caleb (our coxswain) is saying, stick to what I know I can do and don't think too much about what I can't control.

There has been a fair amount of recent commentary about the mental pressure athletes face. Both crews performed brilliantly in heats but the downside could be that puts a target on your backs – how do you manage the inevitable stress of meeting expectations?

Kerri: The pressure we feel is huge. But the pressure we put on ourselves is also huge, I guess you just learn to deal with it. At the end of the day all we can do is put our best race out there and we have to be happy with that, so no matter people's expectations or pressure we know we just have to have the best race we can.

Jackie: Just to remind myself of what I know I can do and keep my process as normal as I can. I find it helpful to not get wrapped up into any expectations and keep focused on myself and being the best I can be.

Kerri, did Caleb (coxswain) say anything particularly that resonated in the eights final and did the race go to plan?

Kerri: As a crew we have so much trust and confidence in Caleb. He is incredibly calm and clear-headed in a race, we all tune in and everything he says resonates with us.

Kerri, how did the crew celebrate on Friday evening, given the constraints of Covid and being in the Olympic Village?

Kerri: Due to Covid restrictions we haven't been able to celebrate a whole lot. But we knew this would be the case. I'm sure our friends and family have celebrated for us and we will be ready to celebrate when we get out of MIQ.

The NZ men's sevens team certainly provided a rousing welcome back to the village – that must have been very special?

Kerri: The support and culture of the NZ team has been unbelievable. Everyone has been welcomed to the village and welcomed back after competing. I can't express enough how special these moments were and how much it means to be apart of such an amazing team.

Jackie: Super special. This past week has been a good reminder of how lucky I am to be part of the NZ team.

Jackie, does the team/NZ Rowing plan anything special to celebrate the successes after you emerge from MIQ?

Jackie: Yes, I'm sure there will some celebrations in place given we haven't had the chance to just yet.

Only 36 months until Paris (which must seem a doddle after the past 60 months) – do Kerri and Grace, and the eight plan to defend the Olympic titles?

Kerri: We haven't discussed anything towards Paris at this stage. We are just really enjoying this moment and taking a bit of a well earned rest from training.

Jackie: Early days. I'm looking forward to enjoying my break and getting back in the boat later in the year.

Fourteen days in MIQ will be a challenge after such a whirlwind over the past week – how do you occupy your time (apart from watching the Games)?

Kerri: It's early days but so far I am not finding MIQ so bad. My days seem to be getting filled with replying to messages from all the support we had, a bit of admin and catching up over FaceTime with friends and family and, of course, watching the Olympics.

Jackie: Catching up with friends and family over FaceTime, getting into a routine each day, reading my book and probably watching a bit of Netflix.

Jackie, what is the first thing you plan to do when you emerge from isolation?

Jackie: Definitely catching up with friends and family.

Kerri, what dietary breakouts will you enjoy? (We promise not to tell Team Dietician)

Kerri: As a rower my diet has never been very strict anyway, it's more about getting enough food in. But I definitely enjoyed the dining hall in the Olympic Village after racing, the dumplings were so yum.

Long term, what are your life plans after rowing? (Hopefully not before Brisbane in 2032)

Kerri: I haven't thought too far ahead yet, but I have completed my psychology degree alongside of rowing, so I imagine something along these lines.

Jackie: Still working that out. I am currently studying at Waikato University doing a bachelor of health, sport and human performance science, so once I am finished that I will see what pathways open up for me.

Kerri, what other sports/hobbies do you enjoy?

Kerri: Love taking my sausage dog Cooper for walks/adventures and getting home to catch up with Mum and Dad on the farm.

It has been a wonderful journey to be where you are at – who would you like acknowledge?

Kerri: There are so many people who have helped me along my journey. I can't thank everyone who has been a part of it enough. Grace, Gary, the team at Rowing NZ, physiologists, physios, nutritionists, my Mum and Dad have been my biggest supports since day one, Jaimee and Jackie my sisters are always with me. Tyna my fiancee, he deals with a lot daily. Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club have been incredibly supportive of us. I have probably missed so many people but there are so many people that work so hard behind the scenes. Also the support of the whole of NZ while we were in Tokyo was incredible so thank you.

Jackie: The support has been unreal. The wider team from Rowing NZ, Nga Tawa and Aramoho Wanganui for where it all began, my friends and especially my family for putting up with me when I'm tired and grumpy. So many people have been a part of my journey so far - you are all amazing.