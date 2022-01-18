Former Whanganui player Charlotte Stent has made her comeback to Central Districts level after recovering from surgery. Photo / Supplied

The Central Districts under-19 women's team, including expat Whanganui player Charlotte Stent, continued its strong record at the Gillette Venus NZC National Tournament with another title win.

Their second championship in three seasons, CD won four of five 50-over games and their sole Twenty20 match, along with securing four bonus points, to finish well on top of the table at Lincoln University's Bert Sutcliffe Oval last week.

Auckland U19 were runners-up in a reversal of the 1-2 placings from last season.

Stent, now with Taranaki, was making her comeback to CD level and her debut in the Under 19s after recovering from surgery on her calves and shins.

She played in three matches, taking two wickets for 66 runs from her 12 overs.

Taranaki teammate Jessie Hollard scored 216 runs, including a top score of 96, while Manawatū spinner Ashtuti Kumar was the leading wicket-taker with 13.