Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui’s Eibhlin Lynch awarded John Perrin scholarship for agricultural studies

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read

Lincoln University student Eibhlin Lynch is one of two recipients of the 2025 John Perrin Scholarship to assist with agricultural studies.

Lincoln University student Eibhlin Lynch is one of two recipients of the 2025 John Perrin Scholarship to assist with agricultural studies.

An agriculture student who grew up on a farm near Whanganui has won a scholarship to help her learn more about the international food and fibre sector.

Eibhlin Lynch, who is studying at Lincoln University, is one of two recipients of the 2025 John Perrin Scholarship, awarded by agribusiness advisory

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle