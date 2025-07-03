Lincoln University student Eibhlin Lynch is one of two recipients of the 2025 John Perrin Scholarship to assist with agricultural studies.

An agriculture student who grew up on a farm near Whanganui has won a scholarship to help her learn more about the international food and fibre sector.

Eibhlin Lynch, who is studying at Lincoln University, is one of two recipients of the 2025 John Perrin Scholarship, awarded by agribusiness advisory firm Perrin Ag.

The annual scholarship is open to agriculture or horticulture science students in their second year or later at Lincoln University, Massey University or the University of Waikato to help further their agricultural studies.

This year’s applications for the scholarship, named after the founder of the Rotorua-based consultancy, were so impressive that two students, Lynch and Auckland’s Jack Green, will share the $6000 fund. Both are in their third year of a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Lincoln University.

Lynch grew up on a farm north of Whanganui, gaining early experience with dairy, sheep, and beef. She was selected as a scholarship recipient because of her academic achievements and extensive practical experience.