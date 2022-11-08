Whanganui Regional Business Awards winners revealed

Property Brokers Whanganui staff after receiving the Supreme Award at the Whanganui Business Awards. Photo / Steve Caudwell

Property Brokers Whanganui has been named the Supreme Award winner at this year's Whanganui Regional Business Awards.

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner said feedback from the awards had been fantastic.

"People were stopping me in the streets, so that's good," she said.

"We wanted it to be a celebration of the business community as well as an event for award entrants, and we realised that, so it was a really good night," she said.

The awards were held at the War Memorial Centre on Saturday and hosted by New Zealand comedian Josh Thompson.

Property Brokers Whanganui's team leader of residential sales, Shona Howe, said the team was stoked.

"Whenever you win a premier award, it is a real reinforcement that you're running a good business," she said.

Garner said the judges found the company excelled in the areas of team culture, service, and its connection and support for the community.

Howe said Property Brokers wanted to support the communities they were based in.

The sales staff at the business supported local schools and organisations such as the SPCA, as well as local young athletes.

Howe said there was a big focus within the business on health and wellbeing - asking people to keep their work/life balance.

"At the end of the day, a smart business doesn't want to have stressed and overworked people working there," Howe said.

This year had been slower for them due to the property market coming down off the high of skyrocketing over the last two years, but the company had still been very active.

Howe was expecting the company to continue to build on the reputation they had gained, and expected the housing market to stabilise in 2023.

"We're putting our best foot forward - we're always trying to come up with new innovations and more things we can do to support the community."

As well as winning the Supreme Award, Property Brokers won two gold awards, in Workplace Wellbeing and Professional Services, and a silver award in Community Contribution.

A range of gold and silver awards were given out to a number of different businesses, with each winner being awarded $350 flight vouchers from Air Chathams, and the Supreme Award winner taking home a $1000 flight voucher.

In the New and Emerging category, Duke's Dog Daycare won gold and Tahu Drinks won silver.

Honest Kitchen won gold in the Workplace Wellbeing category.

Gold in Sustainability and Environment was won by Iona Tiny House, and silver by the Serene Beauty Spot.

Outsourced Personnel won silver in Professional Services.

Innovation and Technology was won by Fleet Line Markers, with silver going to Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.

Beaver Tree Service won gold in Trade Services, with Upstaged taking silver.

Fleet Line Markers won gold in Manufacturing and Engineering, with Whanganui Enterprises Trust/Five Star taking silver.

The gold in the Ultimate Visitor category was won by Frank Bar & Eatery/Mint with Paddle Steamer Waimarie winning silver.

Carla Donson of the Whanganui Women's Network won gold in community contribution.

Tahu Drink won the gold Inspiration award, and Mark Daniels Success Advisors picked up the silver.