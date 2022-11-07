Gonville School student Cameron Reynolds was awarded a Fred Hollows Humanity Award. Photo / Supplied

Gonville School student Cameron Reynolds is one of 10 students in the country to receive a Fred Hollows Humanity Award for 2022.

The awards, in their fourth year in New Zealand, were founded by the Fred Hollows Foundation and were created to recognise children striving to make the world better.

Cameron was recognised for his inclusive and caring nature at school.

Any New Zealander in year five or six can be nominated for the award.

Reynolds' teacher Ashley Greenem said Cameron was an inclusive leader who goes above and beyond to show manaaki (care) to the diverse roll of the school.

"Cameron is a superstar," Greenem said.

"It is not unusual to find Cameron off in a corner reading to someone, wheeling a student into class or wherever they need to go, laughing, talking, and playing with them too.

"He has shown them to not be afraid, and to treat everyone equally."

Fred Hollows Foundation New Zealand's chief executive, Dr Audrey Aumua, said the students who received the awards had shown compassion, initiative, and courage to take action.

"Fred championed the right of all people to have high quality and affordable eye care and he spent his life standing up for that right," Aumua said.

"There are so many young New Zealanders stepping up to support their fellow students and communities and it is wonderful to recognise and encourage that."