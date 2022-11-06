Suze Redmayne has been selected to replace Ian McKelvie as the National Party candidate for Rangitīkei.

Redmayne, with her husband Richard, owns and operates the award-winning business Coastal Lamb at their Tunnel Hill farm in Turakina.

She has also served as a trustee of the Whanganui Community Foundation and is currently a trustee of Sport Whanganui.

"It's an honour to be selected as National's Rangitīkei candidate. I'm getting to work straight away," Redmayne said.

"Rangitīkei is one of the biggest general electorates in the country.

"I've been farming at Turakina for 26 years, and I'll be working incredibly hard to meet as many people as I can, from Taumarunui in the north, to Shannon in the south, so I can earn the right to advocate for them on the issues that matter."

Redmayne said the Labour Government's spending was skyrocketing.

"This rampant wasteful spending is fueling inflation and making everything more expensive for families across the country," she said.

"National will restore discipline to government spending, address the cost of living crisis and take New Zealand forward."

Redmayne said that as a farmer and business owner, she is passionate about rural communities and the issues that affect them.

"What we've seen from Labour lately is a Government that doesn't respect our farmers and the towns that rely on them.

"People in Rangitīkei tell me they're sick of Labour's Wellington-knows-best approach when it comes to centralising our water assets, polytechs and health services."

Suze Redmayne, pictured back in 1999, when she was campaign manager for Simon Power. Photo / NZME

Redmayne said her priority is to meet as many people across Rangitīkei as she can and earn the right to advocate for them as a strong local MP in an energised National team.

The Redmaynes have lived and worked at their farm in Turakina for 26 years. They have three adult children; Sam, Ruby and Sophie.

Redmayne worked for Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie and his predecessor for several years in a part-time role.

She was also the campaign manager for former Rangitīkei MP Simon Power at the 1999 election.

"I'd like to thank Ian McKelvie for his many years of service to our region, and wish him and Sue all the best for what comes next."

McKelvie announced his intention to retire in July this year, after serving 12 years in the role.

Prior to his election in 2011, he served as mayor of Manawatū for nine years.

He said he planned to "potter about" and spend more time with his wife Sue and their family, after having spent more than 20 years in public service.

National has dominated in the Rangitīkei electorate, winning the last 13 elections in a row there.

In 2020, McKelvie beat current Labour list MP Soraya Peke-Mason by just short of 3000 votes.