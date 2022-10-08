Andy Watson says the national Three Waters reforms played a big part in this year's election cycle. Photo / Bevan Conley

Andy Watson will be the mayor of Rangitīkei for another term.

Progress results show Watson has 2343 votes, almost 900 more than his nearest rival Simon Loudon, with 90 per cent of returned votes counted.

This will be Watson's fourth term as mayor.

He said he was hopeful of another term but "the election whirlwind" meant you could never be sure what would happen.

"People come up to you and say nice things like 'we expect to see you back' but the reality is you just don't know," Watson said.

The Three Waters reforms played a big part in this year's election cycle, and the council had already taken some bold steps in that space, Watson said.

"That became a focal point for local government, even though in some ways it's not the council's decision.

"How we can be represented in that sector in the future is critically important. That dominated a lot of public questions."

Watson said he had been asked by the rural sector to take their concerns about local road maintenance back to Waka Kotahi and on to the Government.

"That's something I'm passionate about."

Watson said he was thrilled with the councillors who got the nod this time around and looked forward to working with them around the table.

"We've got some new blood in the chambers.

"Jeff Wong topped the northern ward. He's a really well-respected JP ([Justice of the Peace] and businessman so there are no great surprises there.

"Then we've got Simon Loudon [Central Ward], who stood against me for mayor. He has been elected as a councillor and that's great."

Another good addition was Greg Maughan (Central Ward), who had a solid farming background, Watson said.

Watson said there had been a lot of anti-government sentiment around the country in the lead-up to this year's elections and a number of mayors would miss out on re-election because of that.

"I think it's a pity but that's what elections are all about."

With 90 per cent of votes counted, the new Rangitikei District Council will be made up of Jeff Wong, Gill Duncan (Northern Ward), Dave Wilson, Fi Dalgety, Simon Laughton, Richard Lambert, Greg Maughan (Central Ward), Brian Carter, Jarrod Calkin (Southern Ward), Tracey Piki Te Ora Hiroa (Tiikeitia ki Uta - Inland), and Coral Ruakawa (Tiikeitia ki Tai - Coastal).