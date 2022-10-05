Voting for council and the mayoralty closes at midday on October 8. Photo / Bevan Conley

Voting for council and the mayoralty closes at midday on October 8. Photo / Bevan Conley

Voting in Whanganui's local election closes in two days, with nearly a quarter of eligible votes returned so far.

As of Tuesday, 8238 papers (24.5 per cent) of eligible Whanganui votes had been returned.

In comparison, Palmerston North City Council had received 21.1 per cent of voting papers back on Tuesday.

Whanganui resident Bonnie Huntley, 20, voted this week for the first time.

She said she had been focused solely on work and study during the last elections in 2019 and hadn't given much thought to local politics at the time.

"Looking around the local community groups on Facebook and seeing the concerns people were raising made me think 'Yep, this is the time to take a look into politics.'

"You hear people say 'the Government did this' and the 'Government did that', but we all have the right to vote at the end of the day.

"We have the choice. Don't just sit there and complain. It affects you, it affects your family, and it affects the town."

Those who have already voted should feel proud of the contribution they have made to the community, Whanganui District Council's democracy services manager Kate Barnes said.

"We want to thank those of you who have exercised your right to vote and ask that you encourage your friends, neighbours and whānau to do the same – every vote counts."

Barnes said she expected to see a rush of returns in the last few days of voting.

A further 500 votes had been collected by Wednesday afternoon.

Voting closes at noon on Saturday, October 8.

"We would love to see Whanganui turn out and beat our last total," Barnes said.

"It's also a chance to challenge our neighbouring councils to see who has the most engaged community.

"So far it's pretty even with Palmerston North, Manawatū and Rangitīkei, but we know we can do better."

In the 2019 elections, 44.17 per cent of all eligible votes were returned in the Whanganui District.

Huntley said there wasn't much point in people focusing all their energy on the past.

"People made decisions that were right for them then.

"We are now in the future and we have an opportunity to make things better. We can progress forward."

Homelessness in the city was a big concern for her personally, Huntley said.

"There are obviously a number of factors behind that.

"Housing is pretty expensive. I'm working full-time and my rent takes up half my paycheck.

"I still have to put food on the table, have power, internet and put gas in the car to get to work.

"Let's make things easier for people."

Huntley said there are a lot of problems to address, but also a lot of solutions.

"You can't fix everything at once.

"We just have to make the right choice at the right time."

The deadline for posting votes has passed but people can still drop off their votes at one of the voting ballot bin locations around Whanganui.

"You can still enrol, check or update your details online at vote.nz/enrol using your New Zealand driver's licence, passport or verified RealMe ID. Make sure you enrol by Friday, October 7, so you don't miss out," Barnes said.

Voting staff at the council can help with enrolments.

Those who have not received voting papers or have just turned 18 can make a special vote by visiting council customer services at 101 Guyton St this week.

Opening hours have been extended until 6pm Monday to Friday.

Council staff will also operate a drive-through voting booth at 101 Guyton St between 9am and midday on Saturday, October 8.

Voting bins can be found at:

• Council customer services, 101 Guyton St

• Gonville Library, 44 Abbot St

• Davis Library, 1 Pukenamu Dr

• Splash Centre, 220 London St

• Four Square Riverview, 59 Anzac Pde

• New World Whanganui, 374 Victoria Ave

• Countdown, 433 Victoria Ave

• Trafalgar Square, Taupō Quay

• Whanganui District Council's election centre at Community House, 60 Ridgway St, 10am-2pm, Monday to Friday

• Whanganui River Markets on Saturday, October 8, until noon