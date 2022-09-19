Whanganui District Council deputy electoral officer Kate Barnes said there had been a lot of interest in this year's election. Photo / Bevan Conley

Voting is now open for the 2022 local elections, and Whanganui District Council is hoping to increase voter numbers.

"Turnout for the last election was 44.7 per cent (14,123).

"This year there has been quite a lot of interest in the election, so we're hoping we'll have an increase on last time," Whanganui District Council democracy services manager Kate Barnes said.

Barnes said the election was being run as a postal vote and completed votes needed to be returned using the provided envelope.

Voting closes Saturday, October 8, at 12pm.

"We're making things easier by placing extra posting bins in places people regularly go, such as supermarkets," Barnes said.

"We're also putting signs up by post boxes around town as a visual reminder that this is where you can post your voting papers."

She said during the last week of voting, the council building would be open until 6pm, making it more convenient for people casting special votes.

"If you are dropping your vote in a post box, make sure it is in the mail by Tuesday, October 4 to ensure the electoral officer receives it on time," Barnes said.

"After this date, you can drop your vote off in one of our bins instead."

Voting papers will start appearing in letter boxes between Friday, September 16 and Wednesday, September 21.

Barnes said if voters did not receive voting papers by September 21, or enrolled after August 12, they would be able to cast a special vote at the council building.

"It takes around 10 minutes, and we will be extending our open hours the week before voting closes to receive special votes."

Voting bins can be found in multiple locations across Whanganui.

These included the council's customer service centre at 101 Guyton Street, Gonville Library, Davis Library, Pukenamu Queens Park, Splash Centre, Springvale Park, Four Square Riverview, New World Whanganui, Countdown on Victoria Avenue and Trafalgar Square.

In Kai Iwi, a pop-up voting bin will be outside Sea Dogs Galley between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on September 23, September 30 and October 7.

In Castlecliff a pop-up voting bin will be outside Clifflife on Rangiora Street between 10am and 1pm on September 25 and October 2.

"Rural voters can give their envelope to their postie as usual," Barnes said.

Post box locations are available on NZ Post's website nzpost.co.nz/ .

Voters will receive a candidate information booklet with voting papers and candidate profiles can also be viewed online at votewhanganui.nz .