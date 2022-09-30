Voting is open and returns are trickling in with the last day to vote in the local body elections just one week away. Photo / NZME

Voting is open and returns are trickling in with the last day to vote in the local body elections just one week away. Photo / NZME



The final day to vote in local body elections is now just a week away and voters in the Whanganui region have been returning their completed forms in modest numbers.

At the last count completed on Thursday, 5006 voters or 14.89 per cent of voters had returned their papers in the Whanganui District.

Rangitīkei had made an 18.90 per cent return with 2080 votes counted and 12.90 per cent of Ruapehu voters had returned their papers, amounting to 1090 returns.

The Whanganui District Council has a drop-in election centre for people to find out more about the elections on the ground floor of Community House in Ridgway St.

The centre is open from 10am to 2pm on weekdays.

Voting papers should have arrived between September 16 and 21. They must be returned by 12pm on Saturday, October 8. Preliminary results will be released that afternoon.

Anyone who hasn't received voting papers in the mail can request special voting papers by visiting Whanganui District Council. The council will be open until 6pm on October 3-7 to receive votes.

The last day to enrol to vote in the local elections is Friday, October 7.