Chemist Baraq Al-Tuhafi with a voting paper collection bin at Unichem Taumarunui. Photo / Supplied

Voters in the Ruapehu district will have more ways to get their votes in for this year's local elections, with more voting bins available at multiple venues across the district.

Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley said the council was hoping for a big increase in the number of people voting with the new bins available.

"Voter turnout for the 2019 elections was 48.87 per cent, which was an improvement on the 2016 turnout of 46.47 per cent and just ahead of the average voter turnout for all councils of 48.3 per cent," he said.

Voting papers can be returned by post or dropped into the voting bins located at council offices in Taumarunui, Ohakune and Raetihi, Kakahi General Store, National Park Service Station, Raetihi Information Centre, New World Taumarunui, Unichem Taumarunui and the Ohura, Matiere and Raetihi Cosmopolitan Clubs.

"If people are posting their voting papers in, we encourage them to do so as early as possible to ensure they are received in time for the count," Manley said.

Voting papers should have been received by all registered voters this week, but Manley said any eligible voters without papers should go into their local council office to make a special vote.

The council will have Māori wards for the first time this election and a new northern community board.

"Council would like to see as many people as possible having their say on who will represent them and our local community issues for the next three years," Manley said.

"Although a number of long-serving elected members, including the mayor, are not standing again, there is strong competition for every seat on the district council, community boards and regional council."

Across the district, there are four candidates for mayor, 12 for general ward seats, six for Māori ward seats, nine for Taumarunui-Ohura Community Board seats, seven for Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board seats, six for Owhango-National Park Community Board seats, and two for the one Horizons Regional Council seat.

Voting papers need to be completed and returned before midday on election day, October 8.

Any person enrolled to vote who has not received their voting papers should contact the council's electoral officer Tasha Paladin - phone 07 895 8188.

More information on the election including candidate profiles can be found on the council's website ruapehudc.govt.nz.

Preliminary results for the election will be available on the afternoon of election day, Saturday, October 8, and will be posted on the council's website and Facebook page.