RNZAF Leading Aircraftman Laurelie Giles flew from Ohakea airforce base to London to be part of the funeral procession to honour Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Supplied

RNZAF Leading Aircraftman Laurelie Giles flew from Ohakea airforce base to London to be part of the funeral procession to honour Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui-born Royal New Zealand Airforce (RNZAF) leading aircraftman Laurelie Giles

was part of two historic occasions in London.

Giles, 22, has returned to New Zealand after being part of the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II.

She was one of 24 New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel who travelled to London alongside Australian and Canadian personnel to be part of the Commonwealth contingent of the procession march from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

"When we started marching, you could hear the choir from Westminster Abbey. We were not sure what to expect and it's at the moment you think: I'm really doing this. For the Queen," Giles said.

Once the procession had reached the Mall, they were tired, but seeing the flags lining the street and the crowd who came out to honour the Queen, she felt a second wind.

"You could feel this empathy coming from the crowd. They knew why we were there, to support the Queen, and what she has done in her lifetime."

It was the second time Giles had flown to London this year, having put her name forward to be part of Operation Platinum, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

When she returned to RNZAF Base Ohakea, where she works as a fuel technician, she was told she had stood out and her name had been suggested for the future contingent for Operation London Bridge, the response to the death of the Queen.

"The week before we left, I got a call and was told, you need to get yourself to Wellington."

The NZDF contingent arrived in the United Kingdom a week before the funeral and spent the week rehearsing at Pirbright, just outside of London.

Giles said a highlight of the week was a visit from the Prince and Princess of Wales to thank the Commonwealth contingents for coming this far, to which the New Zealand contingent returned thanks by performing the Defence Force haka.

The funeral procession was far bigger than the Platinum Jubilee, she said.

"Last time, the closest I got to the Queen was when she came out on her balcony. This is certainly more sombre. We're here to honour the Queen, the only monarch we've known in our lifetimes. When I told my family I was going, they were amazed."