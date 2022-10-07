Hoses have been disappearing from free air dispensers at Whanganui petrol stations. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui motorists wanting to put some air in their tyres when visiting some city petrol stations have been out of luck lately.

Thieves have been helping themselves to the hose attachments at several service stations around the city and some businesses have replaced them, only to have them stolen again.

Caltex Victoria Ave site manager Nisit Sharma said the hose at their site had been stolen twice during the last month.

"It's very annoying for customers and for us," he said.

"We close at 8pm and when the person on duty has gone out to put the hose away for the night, it wasn't there."

The Z Energy service station in Dublin St had its pump stolen several times during the past six months and a spokesman for the company said it was a national problem.

"The theft of this item is a problem that many of our retailers face across Aotearoa New Zealand," Sharma said.

"When these are taken, not only does it impact our retailers via the cost of procuring and replacing the air hose, it inconveniences motorists in their ability to undertake a safety check for their vehicle when they need to."

Sharma said he believed the hoses would have little or no resale value.

"It is unfortunate that these pieces of equipment, designed to help customers, are seen by some people as an opportunity to steal from their local service station."

Rochelle Stevens at Caltex Wanganui North said the air hose at her business was only available while a mechanic was on duty and was otherwise safely locked away.

"We did have ours stolen a long time ago but we don't take the risk now," Stevens said.

"I did have a window washer nicked recently and it was returned after I posted about it online."

Stevens said she wanted to continue providing the free service for customers.

"I make sure it's available where we can keep an eye on it," she said.

Gull Victoria Avenue had also recently replaced the hose that was stolen from its air pump.