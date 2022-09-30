Seven people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash on the Desert Road near Waiouru.
Police say they were called just after 1pm on Friday to a collision between two vehicles on State Highway 1, just south of the Oturere Stream Bridge.
A police spokesman said seven people have been injured. One person is status 2 (serious injuries), three people are status 3, and three people are status 4.
One lane of the highway is open.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says traffic delays are possible.