Photo / Bevan Conley

Seven people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash on the Desert Road near Waiouru.

Police say they were called just after 1pm on Friday to a collision between two vehicles on State Highway 1, just south of the Oturere Stream Bridge.

A police spokesman said seven people have been injured. One person is status 2 (serious injuries), three people are status 3, and three people are status 4.

One lane of the highway is open.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says traffic delays are possible.