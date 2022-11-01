Andrew Tripe says he would support a regional-based model without cross-subsidisation. Photo / Bevan Conley

An alternative Three Waters plan from the mayors of Auckland and Christchurch has drawn support from regional compatriots, but they say "the devil is in the detail".

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and his Christchurch counterpart Phil Mauger back the new water regulator Taumata Arowai, while supporting local ownership, control and accountability and allowing for meaningful roles for mana whenua.

Their plan also encourages local government entities to consolidate into regional water organisations (RWOs).

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe said the fact New Zealand's two biggest cities rejected the government model endorsed his and other councils' opposition to it.

"If you're going to oppose something you've got to seek alternatives though," Tripe said.

While he favoured heading towards a regional model, the objective was not to cross-subsidise other councils.

"It would be to increase the leverage of expertise to grow our capability in managing our water assets."

Tripe said the council needed to retain ownership and control of those assets and honour Te Awa Tupua.

"Ultimately, both now and in the future, we cannot increase the burden on ratepayers.

"Part of the discussion is doing due diligence on what a regional model might look like and cost going forward, and we need to compare that to the status quo.

"It's either the central government model, the regional model or we go it alone, and I think the regional-based approach is the way to go."

Andy Watson says "the devil is in the detail" with any water reform proposal. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei District Council was "absolutely open" to further RWO talks, mayor Andy Watson said.

"To some extent, we do it [regional collaboration] already. We had Local Authority Shared Services (LASS), and we have joint arrangements between Manawatū, Palmerston [North] and ourselves."

The Government had long argued that rates would increase without the new entities being set up, Watson said.

"Councils around the country don't necessarily see that. We have planned within our long-term plan to bring our consents to the position they need to be.

"It's absolutely a work in progress but at least we would know what we're up for and we would retain those plants with local ownership and local decision-making."

Tripe said he believed the current Three Waters bill was "dead in the water".

"With the two biggest cities basically saying no, there's no way [the Government] can push forward with it.

"I talk a lot about 'localism', which is striving and fighting for our local democracy to be protected and doing the right thing for our people.

"A centralised model, which takes away our ownership and control, is not the right one."

Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton. Photo / Supplied

Another point in the plan addresses affordable finance for qualifying Three Waters asset owners through a new water investment fund established by Crown Infrastructure Partners.

Ruapehu District Council had high debt levels so any increase in infrastructure required borrowing, mayor Weston Kirton said.

"We are spending money left and right and centre to get our systems up and running, which has been recognised by the Government.

"The new entity will pay some of that debt when they take it over in 2024.

"At this stage, the option of going elsewhere in terms of other approaches is not actually on the table."

Kirton said the council needed to meet and discuss any reform plans before he could comment fully on them.

"I think it's fair to say that any changes to council position may not have any great effect on the big picture, and that is the Government bill in front of Parliament.

"With their numbers, they are likely to get that through.

"They just need to make up their mind whether they pursue that bill or they want to take time out and address some of the issues."

Regional models were a good way to go and alternatives, whether from Communities for Local Democracy (C4LD) or Brown and Mauger, needed to be explored, South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said.

"We already do work along those [regional] lines with the other two councils here in Taranaki. We have data that shows some significant benefits in us aggregating our water supplies.

"The Government has one size that fits no one and we need options."

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Nixon said he could not see how the reforms would bring cheaper rates for his district.

"There will be efficiencies though, and I'm pretty sure they will bring volumetric measurement and payment, which I think is actually a good thing and will drive good habits.

"The person living on their own shouldn't pay the same for water as the family of eight next door with a swimming pool.

"That [volumetric measurement] can go in any model though, it can stay in a district model if it needs to."

Watson said all councils recognised the need for an independent water regulator and strengthening regulations.

"Mayor Brown has his finger on the pulse by saying some small communities should be directly funded," Watson said.

"With all of these things, the devil is in the detail.

"The Government's position has been short on that detail and, equally, I would love to see the development of the model Christchurch and Auckland are putting forward."